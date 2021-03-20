Tri-State businesses still struggling from the COVID effect

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Businesses have been at the frontlines of the pandemic for over a year and many never made it through 2020.

Some shop owners tell us even amid the pandemic, there was still a lot of good.

As we enter another year of the pandemic, most businesses are staying resilient and hopeful for brighter days and months ahead.

“It’s the belief that people have come back strong,” said Kite & Key Cafe Owner Mary Jo Brugmann “They’re feeling alive, rejuvenated and human again.”

We first met Brugmann in June 2020, when her west side cafe was struggling to get by, but now nearly a year later and she says the tides are beginning to change.

“I can see the confidence in people, you can see it even in the quantity of people walking in the streets,” Brugmann said. “Yes spring is coming but I think people feel alive again.”

According to Brugmann, The Kite and Key on Franklin Street has seen a boom in recent weeks with more people opting to dine in and to go orders remaining steady.

At a gift shop in downtown Evansville – the owner of Outside of the Box says they took a hit during the pandemic but even through it all they are still seeing a solid number of costumes.

“While we were shut down yes we did see our sales go down. We had to open up our online sales a little bit more,” said owner Tracy Klemczewski. “The community has been a great support for us even through the pandemic.”

On the streets of Downtown Newburgh, the recovery is going to take some time.

The long time owner of the consignment shop, Feather Your Nest, says her business had to close for two months during the shut down and even today it’s still a work in progress.

“It’s been a slow recovery, but we have our regular people who come back and we have heard from a lot of people they feel comfortable coming here so it’s coming back,” said owner Cheryl Krystosek.

She says the pandemic actually had its positive effects on her business.

“When people were locked down they were all at home cleaning out and when we opened up again they brought us a lot of stuff because they were ready to consign, so that was a positive,” Krystosek.said.

The Tri-State watched as numerous establishments closed their doors due to the pandemic – including Lake’s Metro Deli, Men’s Wearhouse and Pier One Imports.

After a year of dealing with the pandemic, business owners hope it is a much different time as the nation and Tri-State look to get things back to normal.

“A lot of regulars that may have chosen, especially if they were elderly, chosen not to come around, we are welcoming them back and we are very happy to see them again,” Brugmann said.

(This story was originally published on March 20, 2021)