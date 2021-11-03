Tri-State health care providers to start administering COVID-19 doses to 5 to 11-year-olds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Health care providers in the Tri-State get ready to vaccinate more children against COVID-19.

The CDC approved the Pfizer vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds, making millions more eligible to get their doses. Some health care providers already starting. or will start this week.

“A lot of parents have been waiting for this for a long time,” said Dr. Capri Weyer, MD, Medical Director of Primary Care at Deaconess Health.

For parents with kids in the newly approved group, the time is now.

“I was waiting for this decision,” said Atiat Croxton, who has a child in that age range. “I’m excited because I already give all my other kids the vaccinations, so we think it’s going to be very safe and wise decision just to protect them at this age.”

Perry County Health Department officials say they started administering doses to 5 to 11-year-olds today, and Dr. Weyer says 500 appointments were booked in the first 16 hours after yesterday’s announcement. Doses will start being administered tomorrow.

“It tells us that a lot of parents are anxious, and they feel the urgency to get their children protected, especially with the upcoming holidays,” she said.

28 million kids across the country are now eligible to get vaccinated through the Pfizer vaccine. which is two doses, but at smaller amounts compared to those for people 12 and older. School officials in Evansville, Owensboro and Hopkins County, Kentucky say they’re watching to see how the vaccines impact case numbers.

“While nobody loves wearing masks, we will do whatever it takes to keep people safe. We are very pleased to see the numbers coming down, both local and statewide, and we’re going to continue to track those,” said Jason Woebkenberg of EVSC.

Dr. Weyer adds kids should be fine to get the COVID-19 and flu vaccine at the same time, because recent studies show no major complications happen to those who got them in same day.

(This story was originally published on November 3, 2021)