Tri-State school district changes mask mandate

(WEHT) – Effective today, masks are now optional at all North Posey schools. This comes as the school district has seen a decrease in COVID cases within their schools.

“We’ve seen numbers decline over the past two months and even this past week we had only one positive case at north elementary school and everything else was at zero and that one case was even an outside case it had came from the parents,” says Michael Galvin, Metropolitan School District of North Posey’s superintendent.

Although masks are optional for students and staff within the schools, masks will still be required on school buses. Masks are also required to be worn for ten days for any students who were exposed to COVID-19.

Additionally, students who provide proof of vaccination will no longer need to quarantine if they come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID.