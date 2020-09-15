Two cases of COVID-19 confirmed in patrons at Chasers Bar

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Health Department has confirmed through contact tracing two people visited Chasers Bar and Grill in Evansville who later tested positive for COVID-19.
The two cases were confirmed last Saturday. The individuals were at Chasers Bar and Grill from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. on the evening of September 11. The individuals were not wearing a face coverings or social distancing during this time at the establishment resulting in an exposure to staff and other patrons.
All staff and patrons of Chasers Bar on Sept. 11 from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste and smell, sore throat, runny/congested nose, fatigue, muscle/body aches, headache, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.
If you begin to feel ill, stay home except to seek medical attention, and separate yourself from others. Sick individuals should call ahead before visiting a health care provider or emergency room to notify them of possible exposure to COVID-19 and any symptoms. Testing is available at both local hospitals and through the Indiana State Department of Health.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 15, 2020)
