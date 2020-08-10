Two Catholic Diocese of Evansville students test positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Diocese of Evansville Catholic Education Office says two students at one of the diocesan Catholic schools that returned to classes last week have tested positive for COVID-19.
The students who tested positive are self-quarantining.
School officials have contacted potential people who were exposed and asked them to self-quarantine.
This comes just hours after the Diocese of Evansville Catholic Education Office told Eyewitness News that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Schools will continue in-person classes.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 9, 2020)