Two Illinois counties under COVID-19 warning level

Edwards and Wayne counties in Illinois are under a COVID-19 warning as of Sept. 18, 2020.

(WEHT) The Illinois Department of Health announced on Friday Wayne and Edwards counties are at COVID-19 warning level. Wabash county remains at warning level.

The Wayne County Health Department says an increase in rates and positivity from Sept. 6-12 led to the warning level. During that period, the county reported 77 news cases; 39 of those were reported on Sept. 12. There was an outbreak of the virus within the Frontier Community College baseball team.

The Edwards County Health Office is now updating COVID-19 every Tuesday. Between Sept. 8 and 15, the county added nine new cases. The week before, they only added three cases.

Wabash county has under under the warning level since Sept. 4.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 18, 2020)

