Union urging fire fighters to get highest priority for COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON, DC (WEHT) The International Association of Fire Fighters is urging states to give fire fighters and emergency medical personnel “the highest priority” when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The organization wrote a letter to the National Governors Association, saying “the level of risk to responders has never been greater than it is today.”

According to the union, more than 30,000 career fire fighters have had known on-duty COIVD-19 exposures. That has led to more than 17,000 of them needing to quarantine or isolate.

Nearly 150 career fire fighters also have been hospitalized because of the virus, and at least 19 fire fighters have died.

The letter goes on to say it’s ultimately not just fire fighters who are at risk but also the larger community as well, as fire fighters could continue responding to emergencies before they are even aware they’ve been infected.

Without adequate vaccination, fire fighters will have to continue with lengthy quarantines upon exposure, which will result in understaffing and increased response times that will negatively impact public safety.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 23, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: