Updated recommendations for Kentucky counties in red zone

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) As more Kentucky counties enter the commonwealth’s red zone for COVID-19 cases, state officials make more recommendations to stop the spread. This comes as some major summer events continue as scheduled.

The Hopkins County Fair is still scheduled to start next Tuesday.

“We looked at the options and felt like with our facilities and ability to host a quality event, keep people spread out if they choose to do so, that we felt like we were in good shape to move forward,” said fair treasurer Alan Lutz. He also says while he’s respectful of Governor Andy Beshear’s red zone recommendations, which included considering postponing large public events, he says precautions will be in place next Tuesday, including more hand sanitizer stations and encouraging masking for those at risk or unvaccinated.

“We’re 90% outside. We just encourage people to take all the precautions they can. We fully intend to have a good fair, we’re excited about the fair and wish people would come out and enjoy it, but at the same time, be safe and use common sense,” he said.

Friday After 5 organizers say they plan to have more signs encouraging physical distancing in some places and have hand sanitizer stations out. Considering postponing large public events is one of seven updated recommendation, which also include increasing vaccination efforts, and encouraging masking and physical distancing.

“We have to go on with our lives, but we have to remember, we are in the middle of a pandemic and our actions have a major impact,” says Dr. Steven Stack of the Kentucky Dept. for Public Health.

Hopkins is one of six western Kentucky counties, and one of 15 across the commonwealth in the red zone as of Friday afternoon. Clay Horton of the Green River District Health Department says encouraging vaccinations and masking are the two that can have the most impact.

“That’s especially important if you’re not vaccinated, especially important if you are a person at high risk or medically vulnerable. It’s what’s going to bring these numbers down and put us down on the track we were months ago,” he said.

(This story was originally published on July 23, 2021)