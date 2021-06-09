USI says fully vaccinated students do not have to wear a mask on campus

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) With the recent update to guidance from the CDC, the University of Southern Indiana says fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a face covering indoors or outdoors on campus. The change goes into effect immediately.

USI officials say those who may be uncomfortable in a group environment where some or many may be unvaccinated, are encouraged to continue wearing a face covering. Officials say people who are not vaccinated should continue to wear face coverings indoors and outdoors when distancing is not possible.

Social distancing of 3 feet is still strongly recommended whenever possible, and continued regular hand sanitizing is recommended.

USI strongly encourages all students and employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Immunity is the key to protecting us all. Information on how USI students and employees can receive the Pfizer vaccine on campus during vaccination clinic dates throughout the summer can be found on our website at www.usi.edu/vaccine.