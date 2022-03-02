WASHINGTON (WEHT) — When it comes to the U.S Postal Service, numbers don’t lie. Over 270 million COVID-19 test kits have made their way into homes nationally — that’s 4 tests for every 5 Americans.

USPS says it only takes an average of 1.2 days for citizens to receive their kits, which have been delivered vastly in all 50 states. The service follows President Biden’s plan to distribute free at-home tests to Americans at no cost.

“There are few assignments the Postal Service has received that better exemplify our public service mission than the request of the Biden Administration to deliver America’s COVID-19 test kits,” said Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Postal Service says they delivered over 6 million COVID-19 test kit packages — the highest single day volume delivered since shipping began at the end of January.

“It is a major point of pride throughout our organization to have met our own performance expectations and those of the public,” says Louis DeJoy. “We are grateful for the strong collaboration of our partners across the federal government, including the White House, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense.”

USPS notes that a strong interagency collaboration has been a key factor in the success of their mission. If you’d like to order a free COVID-19 testing kit from the U.S. Postal Service, you can do so at covidtests.gov.