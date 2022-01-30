Vaccination rates in Indiana are on the decline, health experts warn

INDIANA (WEHT) — Vaccination rates are falling in Indiana. Both first and second doses are declining, and booster doses are taking an even sharper dive. With roughly 60% of Indiana’s population vaccinated, experts say the state still falls behind the national average.

“So the CDC is still recommending that people who have had COVID get vaccinated as well in order to develop what’s called hybrid immunity,” says Dr. Paul Calkins, Associate Chief Medical Executive at IU Health.

Deaconess says as of Jan. 28, a majority of their patients hospitalized with COVID have not been vaccinated. They say out of the 27 patients on a ventilator, 23 are not vaccinated.