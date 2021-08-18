Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave explains vote against mask mandate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave is explaining her vote against a mask mandate in county-owned buildings.

Musgrave was the lone vote against the measure that passed Tuesday night. She says that unlike last year, there are now several widely available vaccines. She also says that county employees would be better protected by getting vaccinated than having a mask mandate.

“I voted against the resolution because employees are better protected by a vaccine than a mask, and I feel employees should be mandated to get a vaccine,” Musgrave said. “The mask is a temporary and less effective approach.”

Musgrave says she would support a measure requiring all county employees to be vaccinated. She also says Commission President Ben Shoulders did not consult her before signing a mask mandate executive order last week.