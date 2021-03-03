Vanderburgh County now in the blue on the state’s COVID map

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) Things are looking down for Vanderburgh County — but that’s a good thing! The county is now in the blue on Indiana’s country metric map for COVID.

Pike and Gibson Counties are also in the blue for the weekly 2-metric score and the advisory level.

The map measures weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day positivity rate for all tests completed. Scores for the two measures are averaged to determine the risk of community spread.

The map is broken up into four categories; blue, yellow, orange and red. A score below 1 is blue, 1-1.5 is yellow, 2-2.5 orange and 3 or higher red.

While Vanderburgh County is in the blue category for the weekly 2-metric score, it is still in the yellow category for the advisory level. The county must stay in the blue on the weekly 2-metric score for two weeks before moving down to the blue advisory level. The earliest Vanderburgh could move to the blue advisory level would be March 17.

Restrictions are assigned based on the color code. Among the requirements are:

(This story was originally published on March 3, 2021)