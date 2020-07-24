Local sheriff’s offices say they won’t go after people for not wearing masks

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) Just two days after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a mask mandate, two local sheriff’s offices say deputies will not be enforcing the mandate.

“We’re not going to be out chasing people down for lack of mask wearing and we are not enforcing that. We appreciate what the governor is doing but it’s such a delicate and sensitive issue. I think the rationale for masks is good but you just can’t educate people to wear them properly which creates havoc.

With the contentious relationship between the public and law enforcement right now, we don’t want to create a greater divide over the public we serve. “ Sheriff Dave Wedding

Vanderburgh County

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has also said, “we are not the “mask-police”. We will not be writing citations for, nor arresting for mask non-compliance. We need to continue to serve our community, answer calls for assistance, etc.” The sheriff’s office says businesses do have the right to ask customers to wear face masks, and if a situation escalates at a business, law enforcement will respond. However, “the standard criminal charges should be utilized: trespass, disorderly conduct, etc.”

On Friday, the Daviess County, In Sheriff’s Office posted this statement on Facebook:

These are just the latest local law enforcement officials to say they won’t be going after people for not wearing face masks. Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham also says he has instructed his deputies and staff not to enforce the mask mandate.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke had already issued a city-wide face mask mandate before Gov. Holcomb’s order. Winnecke’s mandate states law enforcement will not be asking people to wear masks.

(This story was originally published on July 24, 2020)

