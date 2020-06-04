Visitor restrictions relaxed at Ascension St. Vincent

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) As more businesses continue to reopen, hospitals are also starting to ease visitor restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The updated visitor guidelines at Ascension St. Vincent include:

Visitors will not be allowed for COVID-19 positive or PUI patients.

Visitors will be required to complete a screening for entry.

Visitors are limited to one (1) per patient at any given time. Patients should designate an allowed visitor for the duration of their operative procedure or the daily visit during their hospitalization.

Visiting hours may vary by site.

Visitors must be at least 18 years old.

Visitors should adhere to appropriate social distancing with staff, patients and other visitors. Visitors will be provided with a standard procedure ear-loop face mask to be worn at all times while present in the facility. At this time, homemade masks are not permitted.

Exceptions may be made as appropriate.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 4, 2020)

LATEST CORONAVIRUS WATCH NEWS: