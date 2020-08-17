Wabash County reports first COVID-19 death, Wabash CUSD moves to virtual classes

WABASH CO., Ill (WEHT) As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow in Wabash County, they are now reporting their first death from the virus. According to the Wabash County Coroner’s Facebook page, the patient was a 60-year-old woman from Mt. Carmel. In just one week, the county has doubled their number of positive cases, adding 38 new cases.

Citing the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Wabash CUSD #348 has announced they will be moving to virtual classes immediately. School officials say the move also means a pause in all athletics. Officials have not set a timeline for when students could return to the classroom.

On Monday, health officials said 1,773 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional coronavirus-related deaths had been confirmed in Illinois over the past day. The IDPH also reported 38,246 new COVID-19 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours, below the 7-day average of about 43,000.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 17, 2020)

