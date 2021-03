PERRY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT)-- A study done by IUPUI's Center for Health and Justice Research found jails across Indiana, and the country, saw a one-third decrease in jail population when the pandemic first started, but most jails have started housing more inmates since then. The Perry County Detention Center was one of the 19 Indiana County jails included in IUPUI's study. The jail's inmate population dropped by about 30% during the first COVID-19 spike back in April. Now their inmate count is about 23% lower than right before the pandemic.

"Prior to the pandemic, things were smoother and we had more flexibility in making room," Perry County Jail Commander David Faulkenberg explained. Law enforcement officials worked with the courts to decrease its jail population nearly 23% since last February, just before the start of the pandemic. "The ones [inmates] that are staying here are persons based on the crime and ability for them to actually return and make their court dates."