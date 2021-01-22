Illinois to move into phase 1b Monday, Pritzker releases updated sports guidance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.– Starting Monday, January 25, the entire state of Illinois can start making COVID vaccine appointments for those eligible in Phase 1B. That phase includes residents age 65 and older as well as frontline essential workers.

Gov. JB Pritzker said during an afternoon press conference appointments will be hard to get until more vaccine comes online. There are 3.2 million Illinois residents eligible in Phase 1B.

He said health department and pharmacies will begin taking appointments. Many area counties are asking people to pre-register so they can be notified.

Also, Gov. Pritzker said nearly all the health care workers in Phase 1A have been provided an opportunity to get the vaccine.

New sports guidance was also released Friday. Now, for regions under Phase 4, all sports are allowed to play at the intra-conference, region, or league levels.

Friday, The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 7,042 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 95 additional deaths. IDPH is reporting a total of 1,093,375 cases, including 18,615 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

There is still no indoor dining allowed during Tier 2 mitigation. However, meetings and social gatherings can have groups of 10 people, and sports and fitness centers could open with limited capacity.

Here is a list of what is allowed during Tier 2 according to IDPH’s website:

IDPH will continue to monitor test positivity, ICU bed availability, and the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19. A region could move backwards if the numbers start rising.