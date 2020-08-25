Beshear announces more commutations to prevent spread of COVID-19 in prisons

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) Kentucky Governor Beshear announced more commutations Tuesday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beshear issued a similar executive order back in April.

More than 600 inmates will be released to prevent the spread of coronavirus in jails and prisons. Those being released are non-violent, non-sexual offenders with less than six months left in their sentence. Before being released, the prisoners must be screened for the virus. Once they’re out, they must have a residence to go to. Once there, they will be quarantined there for 14 days. If the prisoner breaks the law, they go back to jail.

According to Beshear, there have only been 14 new cases of COVID-19 among inmates in the past week. He adds that one year ago, there were 24,200 inmates in Kentucky – on Tuesday there were 19,689 inmates.

The governor also announced that a few of our Tri-State counties are in the “yellow zone,” according to a White House weekly report. Those counties are Daviess, Henderson and Hopkins counties. The “yellow zone” marks counties that have 5-10 percent positivity rate or higher in the past week.

The state is also working to provide internet access to all students in Kentucky so they can continue attending classes online. “Last Mile” Internet Service project has invested $8 million to reduce the cost to low-income parents to pay for internet access for their K-12 child.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 25, 2020)