Gov. Beshear issues travel advisory, reduces gathering sizes

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has issued a travel advisory amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in the Bluegrass state. This is different from the travel ban issued earlier this year, which is no longer in effect.

The travel advisory suggests anybody who goes to a state that has over 15% positivity rate to quarantine for 14 days after they return to Kentucky. Beshear specifically noted these states where coronavirus cases have been climbing: Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Arizona, Idaho, Texas, Florida, Nevada and Mississippi.

The governor also announced he is reducing gatherings back to 10 people or less. He says this is because they’re seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases connected to social gatherings like barbecues. Since June 29, gatherings of up to 50 people have been allowed.Weddings and other certain gatherings are not included. The mandate also does not affect restaurants.

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)