WATCH LIVE: Gov. Holcomb giving weekly update on coronavirus

Gov. Eric Holcomb is scheduled to give a press conference at 1:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite rising COVID-19 numbers, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced the state will stay in Stage 5 of reopening and extended the mask mandate.

Dr. Kristina Box announced she and two members of her family have tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Holcomb and other employees are getting COVID tests Wednesday.

Dr. Weaver emphasized that Stage 5 does not mean pre-pandemic life is back, and she and Holcomb emphasized social distancing and mask wearing.

Three weeks ago, Holcomb rolled back most of the state’s restrictions on businesses and crowd sizes. Events with more than 500 people must submit a safety plan to health officials.

Since then, Indiana has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, reporting multiple days with more than 1,500 new daily cases. Hospitalizations are at levels not seen since the end of May, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The governor believes Hoosiers have let their guard down at gatherings like weddings and parties, leading to a larger number of infections. Individual and group actions have had a major impact on the reopening plan.

Holcomb says the increase in cases has nothing to do with capacity limits but more to do with action or inaction by individuals.

“If we want to continue to help folks who need help, we need our economy to be open, we can’t have it both ways, we can’t say, ‘Everybody needs to stay home shutdown’ and ‘Oh, what are we going to do with all of the problems over here?’ because that’s how we help people,” Holcomb told WANE.