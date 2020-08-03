Gov. Pritzker announces ‘It Only Works If You Wear It’ mask campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Governor Pritzker cited concerning trends in the spread of COVID-19 across the state, including clusters of outbreaks in churches, sporting events, and restaurants.

Pritzker announced greater compliance with the mask mandate must happen to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He announced a new mask awareness campaign with the tagline ‘It only works if you wear it’.

The governor has been vocal about his support for masks, including implementing a national mask mandate.

“We have to protect the people we love,” said Governor Pritzker. “We need all of our residents to take this seriously.”

Governor Pritzker said he is not asking police to chase people down to force them to wear mask s or fine them, but it is each person’s responsibility. Pritzker said people are asked to remind people to bring or wear the mask, including workers and law enforcement.

Last week, Governor Pritzker announced new restrictions for youth sports in Illinois. These restrictions included moving many sports, like football, to the spring.

(This story was originally published on August 3, 2020)

