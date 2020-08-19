Pritzker announces saliva-based testing for COVID-19 get emergency authorization from FDA

CHICAGO, Ill (WEHT) Governor JB Pritzker announced a “game-changing” development in testing in Illinois Wednesday, as a saliva-based test developed at the University of Illinois received emergency authorization from the Food and Drug administration.

“This news puts the University of Illinois and the entire state of Illinois on the cutting edge of testing innovation as a national player,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker and university officials said the test will be used to give students and faculty regular tests, and hold potential for other high-risk communities including nursing homes and schools.

The 2,295 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday is the biggest single-day increase since 2,508 new cases were confirmed on May 24. A similar spike in cases occurred on a recent day when a near-record number of tests were also reported, as 2,264 cases were confirmed on August 14.

Pritzker and IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said there is a “troubling” increase in cases and positivity rates over recent days in Illinois.

“The country as a whole, for four weeks in a row the positivity rate has declined – for four weeks in a row for Illinois, the positivity rate has increased,” Ezike said.

Illinois’ positivity rate from August 12-18 rose slightly to 4.4 percent, and has been near 4 percent since the beginning of August. The 7-day testing average since the beginning of the month has risen from around 38,000 to around 42,000.

New state-imposed restrictions including limits on gathering sizes and bar and restaurant hours went into effect in the Metro East region outside St. Louis Tuesday after the positivity rate there exceeded the 8 percent limit set in the “Restore Illinois” plan.

The positivity rate in the Metro East region as of August 16 is 9.5 percent, and remains above the 8 percent limit.

While every other region remains within the state’s guidelines for both positivity rates and hospital admissions, Pritzker said there are “troubling” trends in most regions.

“Across the state, our 11 Restore Illinois regions are trending in different directions, the majority of which are the wrong direction,” Pritzker said.

In particular, Pritzker said they are seeing “troubling” trends in Region 7, and Region 5, which includes, Edwards, Wabash, Wayne and White counties.

While Illinois continues to report better COVID-19 statistics than many states, Ezike said the state appears to be “trending in the wrong direction.”

“I’m concerned that we have grown numb to these numbers and we need to remember that these are not just numbers – these are people,” Ezike said. “This virus didn’t change – its tactics are the same and its practices are the same, but we can’t change ours.”

Indiana health officials reported 506 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday, while the 7-day positivity rate remains relatively stable at 7.7 percent as of August 12.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 19, 2020)