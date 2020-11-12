More Kentucky counties in red zone as virus outbreak spreads

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says more than three-fourths of the state’s counties are listed among the hardest-hit areas from the COVID-19 outbreak. Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that shows the alarming spread of the virus.

He says 94 of the state’s 120 counties are now reported to be in the red zone. That’s the most serious category for coronavirus incidence rates. People in those counties are asked to follow stricter recommended guidelines to contain the virus.

Kentucky reported 2,342 new coronavirus cases and 18 more virus-related deaths Thursday. More than 1,300 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including nearly 300 in intensive care.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 12, 2020)

