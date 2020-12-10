Wayne County to be one of the first in Illinois to receive COVID vaccine

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

WAYNE CO., Ill (WEHT) If and when the FDA approves Pfizer’s emergency use for their COVID vaccine, Wayne County will be one of the first areas to receive the vaccine. On Thursday, an FDA panel voted to recommend emergency use approval by the agency. The FDA could follow the recommendation within days, and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says he expects the vaccines to be rolled out next week.

Data shows the Pfizer vaccine to have 95 percent effectiveness across a trial of 43,000 participants. The vaccine would be administered through two doses, each dose being three weeks apart from each other, and requires ultra-cold storage.

For the Moderna vaccine, Pritzker said their vaccine will go through FDA review on Thursday, Dec. 17, and should the FDA approve the vaccine, it is expected to be distributed from Sunday, Dec. 20 to Saturday, Dec. 26.

The data on the Moderna vaccine shows it having 94 percent effectiveness across 30,000 trial participants. The vaccine will need to be administered two doses four weeks apart.

Pritzker said Illinois will initially receive 109,000 doses of vaccines, a quarter of the amount the state was originally slated to get. Those doses will be distributed to the 50 state counties with the highest death rates per capita.

The vaccines will be shipped to ten Regional Hospital Coordinating Centers who will then coordinate distribution to the 50 counties.

The counties include:

Greene

Wayne

Carroll

Ford

Mason

Union

Pike

Clay

Jefferson

Clinton

Whiteside

Fayette

Marion

Monroe

Cass

Bureau

Clark

Macon

Warren

La Salle

Williamson

Richland

Coles

Perry

Morgan Knox

McDonough

Shelby

Suburban Cook

Jasper

Jersey

Saline

Christian

Iroquois

Saint Clair

Dewitt

Kankakee

Rock Island

Madison

Lake

Winnebago

Kane

Randolph

DuPage

Will

Ogle

Jo Daviess

Tazewell

Cumberland

Stark

As far as who will receive the vaccines first, Pritzker said Wednesday frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities will take priority with the initial doses. There are 654,598 frontline healthcare workers and 109,227 residents of long-term care facilities in Illinois.