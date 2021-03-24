What to expect when mask mandates drop

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Indiana’s mask mandate is set to be lifted on April 6, but not everyone is resorting to life as we knew it before COVID-19. Some business owners tell Eyewitness News their employees will need to keep wearing masks, keep customers socially distanced, and sanitize highly touched surfaces often.

“We already steam and sanitize everything after people try it on, at the end of the day we sanitize the entire store, get ready for the next day. Anything that’s returned gets steamed and a 48 hour hold,” explained Brittany Cagle, owner of District 7 Boutique.

“We clean the door handles several times a day once we have a little spirt, we go out there and clean the counters . We wipe down our phones,” Cate Sisco, owner of Piece of Cake Bakery says her employees will keep wearing a mask, but customers won’t have to. “Hopefully it will make people feel a little bit more comfortable coming in. You know we are going to continue to wear a mask until we get a few more people vaccinated and the numbers start to drop a little bit. I think it’s a good sign. I think we are headed in the right direction for sure.”

Cagle said she’s also waiting for the COVID-19 infection rate to drop before allowing her employees to stop wearing masks to her boutique.

“And it’s still going to be whatever my employees are comfortable with. If they want to wear it for the rest of their lives that’s fine by me,” said Cagle.

(This story was originally published on March 24, 2021)