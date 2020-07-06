What’s More Risky, Going to a Bar or Opening the Mail?

(Texas Medical Association) Let’s play Risk COVID-19, in which you try to guess which activities put people more at risk for contracting the coronavirus that causes the disease. Find answers at the end of the article.

What’s more risky:

Spending an hour at a playground or grocery shopping? Going to a beach or going camping? Working a week in an office building or staying two nights in a hotel? Going to a hair salon/barbershop or visiting a library/museum? Going to a bar or sitting in a doctor’s waiting room?

By now you probably have a good idea of which activities pose a greater risk catching COVID-19, so this might have been easy. But if you don’t, the Texas Medical Association COVID-19 Task Force and Committee on Infectious Diseases have created a chart that ranks activities on their risk level for COVID-19. The levels are based on input from the physician members of the task force and the committee, who worked from the assumption that – no matter the activity – participants were taking as many safety precautions as they can.

Find the chart and other tools, resources, and information on TMA’s COVID-19 resource page, which is updated constantly.

