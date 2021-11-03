Where to get a COVID shot for your child in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible for a free COVID-19 vaccine following Tuesday’s authorization of the pediatric vaccine by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine that is currently authorized for use in individuals under age 18.

Locations where children can get the shot will be updated throughout the day at www.ourshot.in.gov. Beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, parents who wish to schedule an appointment for their child to receive the vaccine can do so at www.ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 or (866) 211-9966 for assistance. Please note that 211 cannot make appointments until Thursday.

The Perry County Health Department says they are vaccinating age 5-11. People can walk in any Wednesday from 9-11:30 a.m. or 1-5 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Pediatric vaccine supplies may be limited initially as shipments arrive on a staggered basis. Individuals are encouraged to make an appointment or call ahead to ensure that a site has vaccine available prior to visiting the location. A parent or guardian must provide consent, and children under 16 must be accompanied to the vaccination appointment by an adult.

As of Wednesday, a total of 7,133,806 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 3,344,763 first doses and 414,620 booster doses. A total of 3,374,423 individuals are fully vaccinated.