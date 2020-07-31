White County at warning level for COVID-19

WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT)- The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 11 counties, including White, Gallatin, and Saline are now at a warning level for COVID-19.

The IDPH says these counties saw outbreaks related to business operations and activities posing higher risk for disease spread, including school graduation ceremonies, a rise in cases among late teens and 20s, parties and social gatherings, people going to bars, long-term care outbreaks, clusters of cases associated with restaurants and churches, and big sports events including soccer, golf, and softball tournaments.

The Egyptian Health Department, which covers White, Gallatin, and Saline counties says it attributes the most recent spike in cases to an outbreak at a local church.

The IDPH looks at several metrics to gauge if a county is experiencing “stable COVID-19 activity” or if there are warning signs in the county including new cases for 100,000 people, number of deaths, weekly test positivity, ICU availability, weekly emergency department visits, weekly hospital admissions, number of tests performed, and case clusters.

(This story was originally published on July 31, 2020)

