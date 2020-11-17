Woman headed to prison for fraud obtained COVID-relief loan

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois woman facing prison for stealing millions of dollars through her boyfriend’s business credit card allegedly obtained a pandemic relief loan as she prepared to report to prison.

Prosecutors in a Monday court filing asked a federal judge to revoke the bond of Crystal Lundberg, who they say illegally obtained a $150,000 loan.

Prosecutors allege Lundberg lied on an Economic Injury Disaster Loan application and failed to disclose her fraud conviction or her prison sentence.

Lundberg was sentenced last year to 52 months in prison for racking up nearly $5.8 million in charges on the France-based drug delivery firm Nemera corporate credit card of her boyfriend.

She was scheduled to report to prison Dec. 31.

The 34-year-old Lundberg is expected to surrender.

(This story was originally published on November 16, 2020)