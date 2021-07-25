Coroner called to fatal wreck on Audubon Parkway in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Coroner has been called to a fatal three-vehicle wreck on the Audubon Parkway near the Niagara and Hebbardsville exit at the 12 mile marker eastbound.

Officials say a head-on collision has taken place and at least one driver has been ejected. A medical helicopter was called to the scene for other possible patients.

Kentucky State Police Troopers are at the scene. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are closed and traffic will likely be impacted for the next several hours.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene working to gather more details.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.