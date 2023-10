HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has released the names of the two men who were found dead in the 2600 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue on Sunday.

According to a release from the coroner’s office, 31-year-old Michael Blankenship Jr and 37-year-old Mitchell Greathouse were found dead inside the home last week. Evansville Police say they are investigating the deaths as homicides.

This is a developing story.