HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman that was killed in Daviess County on March 5.

The victim was identified as 62-year-old Susan Moxley of Owensboro. According to the release, Moxley was one of the drivers involved in the crash.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, the accident shut down the intersection for several hours on East 18 Street and J.R. Miller Boulevard and also injured multiple other occupants.