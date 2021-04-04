Coroner: Woman killed in motorcycle crash near Boonville

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — One woman was pronounced dead at the hospital following a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Warrick County.

Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton said a female passenger on a motorcycle died in the single-vehicle crash on State Road 261 west of Boonville.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

The coroner says next of kin is currently being notified.

