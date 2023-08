HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Henderson County EMA has confirmed corrosive material slowly leaking out of a semi-truck at Tyson Foods in Robards.

Kentucky state environmental officials and the Robards Fire Department are on the scene.

Henderson EMA is monitoring the situation. They say there is no concern for public safety though the scene is still active.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated as updates become available