WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County council was presented with a proposal for a potential solar farm coming to the county. Rustic Hills 1 and 2 is a 1600 acre solar farm that would be built off of Highway 61 near the Sharon Road intersection.

“I”m just so happy to see this kind of an investment going in that’s not going to polute!” said Council President Greg Richmond.

It’s a $250 million investment that would have a lifespan of 35 years and would be placed on leased farmland. After the lease is up, the owners could convert it back to farmland if they wish.

“[It would be] 200 megawatts of solar power which is able to power about 38 thousand Hoosier homes,” said Warrick County Economic Development Director Steve Roelle.

In the presentation, it was advertised that the project would bring hundreds of jobs to the area during construction, as well as some that would be created after it is finished.

“Companies that are coming from different areas are looking for green energy,” said Richmond. “That’s something they look for nowadays. There’s water, sewer and electric available, so you’re going to have more people come in bringing their business. More jobs opening up along that corridor.”

“For economic development, this is one of the largest single developments,” added Roelle. “Which means funds that we can use to improve roads, improve parks, work on economic development and bring jobs here in Warrick County.”

Rustic Hills is also projected to pump $25 million in property taxes into Warrick County over those 35 years, which in turn Councilman Richmond says could lower payments for residents in the future. The company creating the plan is asking for a tax phase-in over the next 8 to 10 years, with an approximate 10% added each year.

The council did not vote for this plan on Tuesday. It will be moved onto a public hearing in March.