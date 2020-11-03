Council approves demolition of historic building

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) — The debate is over in Dawson Springs on what to do with an aging, crumbling building.

For the second time in a month the Dawson Springs City Council takes on the issue of community safety versus historic preservation.

“I think the longer that this goes ignored and the longer the collapse of the warehouse is permitted to take place, I think the risk to the storefront is greater,” explained Beauty Shop on the Square Owner Lindsey Morgan.

It’s a story we first brought you last month, a local business owner is worried about the effect a neighboring building is having on her and her community.

“It also poses a health and safety hazard because this building is actively collapsing, and so there is bricks and debris if you look on the sidewalk and on the side of the building the gutter is down, there’s orange barrels but that doesn’t always keep everyone away,” Morgan said.

A petition to help save Morgan’s beauty shop received over one thousand signatures.

The council was previously deadlocked on if the city should pay for the building’s demolition. On Monday night, in a unanimous vote – the city council approved demolition of the building at the corner of Main Street and Railroad Avenue.

Some Dawson Springs residents say they support the demolition in order to keep others safe.

“I love history, but I also love our people more and are concerned with kids and grandkids and Lindsey’s shop, ” said resident Carla Winters Kruse. “To anybody in the area, it’s a big concern, they could make something, a sign or something but first of all make it safe.”

Morgan says this was all about keeping the history of downtown and the safety of this Western Kentucky city alive.

“The best case scenario a private investor would be interested in coming in and taking over the storefront and buying that portion of the building and doing something great with it, that’s what I would like to see happen,” Morgan said.

Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley said council members have received hateful comments from the community during this process.

There’s no timeline on when the building may be demolished. The mayor and city council members had no comment following the meeting.

(This story was originally published on November 2, 2020)