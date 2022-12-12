OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro is dedicated to helping celebrate ALL 12 days leading up to Christmas with a surprise!

Owensboro Transit System will be providing free bus rides on all routes from December 10- 23.

Officials remind people that all December bus passes are 50% off. Additionally, Owensboro Transit System will be closed on December 24 and 25 so employees can celebrate the holiday with their families.

More information can be obtained by calling Owensboro Transit System at 270-687-8570.