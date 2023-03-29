EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Country Heights Elementary School has a new principal. Brandy Bishop was named to the position on Wednesday.

Bishop has been with Daviess County Public Schools since 2004. Bishop is currently serving as assistant principal at Burns Elementary School, a position she has held for the last four years.

In a press statement, Bishop talks about her excitement for the new position.

“I look forward to serving Country Heights as principal with the same passion and

dedication that I have brought to each of my previous roles. Each day as CHES principal, I will lead with the intent to make a positive impact in the lives of those I serve. My focus will always remain on providing a learning environment where students and staff feel safe, both physically and emotionally. As the leader, I will hold myself to these expectations while supporting the staff and students as they reach for their goals.”

Bishop will start on July 1.