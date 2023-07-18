HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Fun at the fair sometimes takes a turn when Summer storms develop. The Posey County Fairgrounds have already dealt with wet weather just as fair week kicked off.

“Had some early morning rain that came in here,” explains Posey County Fair Association President Jake McGennis, “but really cleared off in time for our events and things went off without a hitch. It was just really a great night weather-wise and crowd-wise, we really had an enjoyable night out here Monday.”

Despite missing out on severe weather, McGennis remains alert and in constant contact with Posey County Emergency Management and first responders on the fairgrounds. Should storms move through, fair organizers and participants, like Jayden Lyke, know how to stay safe.

“We just stay in the barns. So if it rains and thunders and lightnings, the rides will be closed down,” says Lyke, a third year 4H participant. “If we’re inside, we’re fine.”

McGennis adds, “We have ways of announcing that we can get the word out for people to get off the rides, you know, we’ll basically just shut them down temporarily, maybe 30 minutes, until lightning gets out of the radius.”

The same level of preparedness is found in Dubois County, according to Lauren Fenneman with the Dubois County Purdue Extension.

“If it is lightning and very heavy rain, we have plenty of exhibit buildings,” says Fenneman, “plenty of livestock barns are all under cover, under roofs that you can take shelter. We also have food stands that you can move underneath for shelter.”

McGennis says there are also plenty of areas to stay dry at the Posey County Fairgrounds, and adds that most events are rain-or-shine. However, rides and activities will come to a temporary halt if lightning is detected around the fairgrounds.