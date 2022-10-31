VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Two people have been charged after human remains were found in an Owensboro storage unit earlier this month.

31- year old Jose Gomez-Alvarez and 27-year-old Chyanne Porter were arrested in Berea, KY after the remains were found in a tote bag inside of the storage facility. Authorities say that the storage unit was rented out by Porter.

Arrest warrants have now been issued in Vanderburgh County for the couple. Court documents show they face a long list of charges, including neglect of a dependent resulting in death and abuse of a corpse.

Officials have not confirmed who the remains belong to, but family members have told Eyewitness News that they believe they are the remains of 9-year-old Alianna Maya Gomez-Alvarez.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.