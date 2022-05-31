WASHINGTON (WEHT) – According to Reuters, a U.S. District Court judge’s April Order that declared the government mandate requiring masks on public transport and their respective hubs unlawful, may be overturned.

The U.S. Justice Department asked a federal appeals court to overturn it on Tuesday, and stated that, “ the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order issued in January 2021 was within the agency’s legal authority.”

The Biden Administration, just hours after a Florida federal judge declared the mandate unlawful, said it would no longer enforce the mandate.

Reuters contributed to this report.