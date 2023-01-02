INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – Following a two-year battle in court, Marion County Superior Court affirmed an earlier ruling from the Indiana Office of Environmental Adjudication (OEA). This ruling upheld a decision from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) to grant a Title V air permit to Riverview Energy Corporation.

The air permit will allow Riverview to develop plans to build a $2.5 billion direct coal hydrogenation plant in Spencer County.

This most recent ruling settled the original petition from Southwestern Indiana Citizens for Quality of Life (SWICQL) and Valley Watch, which attempted to stop IDEM from granting the air permit to Riverview. That petition was originally dismissed because SWICQL and Valley Watch “failed to provide sufficient evidence to create a general issue of material fact in this matter.”

However, court records show that SWICQL and Valley Watch recently challenged this dismissal with a claim that the Indiana Office of Environmental Adjudication put an incorrect burden of proof on them. Therefore, they claimed that they only needed to provide a “scintilla of proof on administrative review” to overturn IDEM’s decision.

The Marion County Superior Court disagreed saying the OEA “demonstrates that its findings were based upon the kind of evidence that is substantial and reliable.”

Riverview Energy President Greg Merle released a statement saying,

“This is a win for the OEA, IDEM, Riverview Energy, the residents of Spencer County and the southwest region of Indiana – and for other industries looking to bring opportunity to Indiana,” said Riverview Energy President Greg Merle. “It’s also a reminder that while it may only take a scintilla of misinformation to generate social-media buzz and community rumor, the courts require something more substantial. Riverview Energy’s permit enables it to build the two largest hydrogen-energy generating units in the United States. The company will be the first in the nation to take noncombusted carbon feedstock mixed with hydrogen to create ultra-low-sulfur diesel that is 15-percent cleaner than anything on the market today. U.S. adversaries China and Russia are already using this technology to give their countries an advantage over other nations in the highly competitive global-energy market.”

Merle finishes the statement saying the Riverview Energy plant in Dale, Indiana, is expected to create more than 2,000 high-paying jobs along with hundreds more of supporting jobs as well. Merle says this is Indiana’s opportunity to join in the global energy market and be a major player which could lead to energy independence for the US.

Southwestern Indiana Citizens for Quality of Life also released a statement regarding the ruling saying:

“Laws need to be passed to protect citizens from industries like Riverview, which received a free pass on an air quality permit that exceeds by 13 times the state’s environmental management department’s own standard on the carginogen benzene. Judge Joven himself during the hearing expressed interest in IDEM’s so flagrantly exceeding its benzene standard. According to EPA’s Toxic Release Inventory, under IDEM’s leadership Indiana ranks the worst (#1) in the US in toxic emissions per square mile. Indiana’s public health ranking is also consistently in the bottom 25%.”

