COVID-19 data from long-term care facilities underreported

INDIANA (WEHT) — In Indiana new data suggests out of the more than 2,700 deaths due to COVID-19, 60% are linked to long-term care facilities, according to our media partner the Courier and Press. The data says total deaths and case numbers from those facilities have been underreported throughout the pandemic.

New data from the Indiana State department of health shows 22% of COVID-19 deaths linked to long-term care facilities were not reported in the state’s total numbers until recent days. This means 356 deaths and 789 positive cases were not initially included in the overall numbers for the state.

A spokesperson with the Indiana Department of Health tells Eyewitness News the data originally posted on their main dashboard included data dating back to April 10. On July 20th, the spokesperson says the data was updated to include deaths and positive cases dating back to March 1st. This means, until July 20th, COVID-19 positive cases and deaths were not being reported by all long-term care facilities.

There are a number of cases reporting zero cases, including the Wyndmoor of Evansville. All 44 residents and staff have remained coronavirus free.

At the same time, 36 facilities have still not reported new data. One of those facilities is Pine Haven in Evansville. The facility confirmed 19 positive cases between residents and staff yet the data is still not reflected on the state’s site.

(This story was originally published on July 28, 2020)