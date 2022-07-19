CHICAGO (WEHT) – Governor Pritzker has tested positive for COVID-19 after having several close contacts notify him that they had also tested positive. Pritzker got the result after doing his usual COVID testing regimen. The Governor is fully vaccinated and double boosted for COVID-19.

Reports say the Governor has mild symptoms and has been taking the anti-viral medication, Paxlovid, as prescribed. He plans to follow the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and work from home.

He encourages all fellow Illinoisans to follow his example by following CDC guidelines, utilizing anti-viral treatments and getting all available vaccines and boosters for COVID-19.

A press release says the Governor looks forward to returning to work in person as soon as he is able to.