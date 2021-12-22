COVID-19 rapid tests confirmed to be in short supply ahead of the holidays

Boxes of BinaxNow home COVID-19 tests made by Abbott and QuickVue home tests made by Quidel are shown for sale Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at a CVS store in Lakewood, Wash., south of Seattle. After weeks of shortages, retailers like CVS say they now have ample supplies of rapid COVID-19 test kits, but experts are bracing to see whether it will be enough as Americans gather for Thanksgiving and new outbreaks spark across the Northern and Western states. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

NATIONAL (WEHT) – Even though Biden is trying to make rapid tests more easily accessible to the public, there are shortage concerns.

Madison County Health in Illinois is confirming that they are limiting these tests to those who really need it, such as close contacts or those who are symptomatic. Meanwhile, Walgreens and CVS are also putting limits on how many at-home rapid tests can be bought.

COVID tests have become one of the holiday season’s most in-demand items. Because of this, some pharmacies are restricting the number that customers can buy. Walgreens has set a limit of 4 test kits, while

CVS will allow people to buy up to 6 at one time. Both companies say the rule applies to both online and in-person sales.