COVID-associated death reported in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Perry County Health Department announced the first COVID-19 associated death in the county Saturday.
In a Facebook post, the health department adds that a COVID-associated death indicates someone had another primary cause of death but also tested positive for the virus.
No other information was released.
(This story was originally published on June 6, 2020)
