CANNELTON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Cannelton Police Department (CPD) was dispatched to a domestic disturbance call in the 400 block of N. 7th Street where they obtained a search warrant after investigating.

The search revealed the following:

Firearms

Large amounts of ammunition

Other firearm related items.

CPD arrested Alan D. Presler of Cannelton and transported him to the Perry County Detention Center. He is being charged with:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon – Level 4 Felony (3 Counts)

Domestic Battery – Class A Misdemeanor (1 Count)

His bond has been set at $30,605.