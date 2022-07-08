CANNELTON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Cannelton Police Department (CPD) was dispatched to a domestic disturbance call in the 400 block of N. 7th Street where they obtained a search warrant after investigating.
The search revealed the following:
- Firearms
- Large amounts of ammunition
- Other firearm related items.
CPD arrested Alan D. Presler of Cannelton and transported him to the Perry County Detention Center. He is being charged with:
- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon – Level 4 Felony (3 Counts)
- Domestic Battery – Class A Misdemeanor (1 Count)
His bond has been set at $30,605.