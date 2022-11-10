CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) – Gun safety is the key to preventing accidental shootings. The Carmi Police Department seems to agree as they will be sponsoring a Firearms Safety Day.

The event will take place on November 17 at 4:30 p.m. at the University of Illinois Extension Office located at 1715 College Avenue. Police officials say the event will go over key aspects of firearm safety rules including hunting safety rules and talking about several different types of firearms.

All school age youth are invited to attend.