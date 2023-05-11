HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Republican candidate for Kentucky governor makes another stop in western Kentucky today.

Kelly Craft stopped by “Old Hickory Restaurant” today during lunch. Craft was last in Owensboro in February, when she stopped by Moonlite Barbecue.

Croft said during her speech at the restaurant.

“We’ve gotta look at where all the dollars are going that are spent on education. It’s got to go to the classrooms. Teachers can no longer reach into their own personal pockets and purchase just the essentials.”

Craft is currently in a 12-candidate race for the Republican nomination. The primary is Tuesday.